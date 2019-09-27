PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park police are looking for a porch pirate and are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Police say the theft happened on 103rd Avenue North in Pinellas Park Wednesday around 2 p.m. And, the whole thing was captured on Ring surveillance video.

In the video, the man can be seen approaching the front door twice, taking the two packages near the front door of the house and walking away quickly with them.

The man is described as a white man who is around 40 to 50 years old with a thin build, and a bald, shaved head. He wore glasses, had a green polo-shirt with a "Bite Squad" logo on with blue long shorts, a watch on his right wrist, wrist bands on his right hand, dark socks, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on the possible man in question has been asked to call the Pinellas Park Police Department at (727) 369-7864.

