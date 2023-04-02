Pinellas County woman accused of of 3 counts of Molestation after touching minors at apartment pool

The arrest affidavit says the victims were older than 12 but younger than 16.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 46-year-old woman was arrested for touching children at an apartment complex swimming pool in the Lealman area of Pinellas County on Friday.

Dana Marie Soden was arrested on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and three counts of battery, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says she touched and kissed underage girls and boys at the community swimming pool and in the pool restroom.