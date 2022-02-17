Hillsborough SAO: Man who struck, killed woman while fleeing traffic stop in 2020 to be sentenced

Family members of the woman killed are expected to speak during the hearing.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A man who the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office says struck and killed a woman in her car while fleeing a traffic stop at 92 mph will be sentenced Friday.

Terrell Rollins, 27, who has been convicted of third-degree murder in addition to four other crimes, is set to appear before a judge at 10 a.m. at the Hillsborough County Courthouse.

The Hillsborough SAO says the crime occurred in April 2020 when plant city police attempted to pull Rollins over for illegal window tint. Instead of stopping, authorities say Rollins accelerated in an attempt to escape from police as he sped through neighborhood streets.

While attempting to flee, the Hillsborough SAO says Rollins ran a stop sign before crashing into a car driven by Amanda Renee Holmes-Williams who was killed instantly.

According to a press release, Rollins then took off on foot "without attempting to help Holmes-Williams or give any of his identifying information to witnesses." Plant City PD would later find him hiding in a yard several blocks away from the crash.

In January 2022, a jury convicted Rollins on charges of third-degree murder, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash with death and driving with a license canceled, suspended, or revoked.

The Hillsborough SAO says Rollins previously served prison time in 2015 and 2018.