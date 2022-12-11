Plant City man accused of drunk driving and hitting car that split in half, killing 1 person

Frias was charged for driving under the influence manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A 20-year-old man is accused of drunk driving and causing a crash that split another car in half and killed one person at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Plant City.

Rodolfo Frias was driving fast in his pickup truck eastbound S.R.-574 while a second car with two passengers was heading westbound on the same road, troopers say.

At the intersection of North Forbes Road, the second car turned left into the path of Frias' pickup truck and the two vehicles collided, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The crash split the car in half, throwing the passenger out of the car. Both vehicles spun until they landed on the south shoulder of the road, FHP says.

The passenger who flew out of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was seriously injured.