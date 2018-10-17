WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of a hit-and-run crash that injured an elderly man cleaning the roadside earlier this month.

Rickey Perez, 28, of Plant City is charged with leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving. Deputies arrested him Tuesday and took him to the Polk County Jail.

Perez is accused of hitting the 74-year-old man on Oct. 6 alongside Old Lucerne Park Road in Winter Haven. The man hit by Perez remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives found a damaged 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup on Santa Rosa Drive in Winter Haven the day after the crash.

Investigators then found Perez, the owner of the truck, who was there visiting friends. They say he denied driving the truck at the time of the crash or knowing how the truck was damaged.

Sheriff’s office detectives then obtained a search warrant and seized the truck for forensic processing.

On Oct. 8, detectives found the passenger who they say was in the Silverado at the time of the crash. The man told deputies Perez was the driver and that they had been drinking hours before the crash, according to authorities.

Detectives say they obtained access to the passenger's cell phone, which contained text messages between himself and Perez from Oct. 7. Those messages show the passenger encouraging Perez to move his vehicle after the crash, deputies say.

The passenger also told deputies Perez wanted to visit his mother’s grave in the Rolling Hills Cemetery, which is located next to the Four Lakes Golf Club.

The sheriff’s office said the golf course is where the 74-year-old man who was hit lives. Before the man was hit, he was wearing a traffic vest and was picking up trash with four other people.

Perez has a prior criminal history of four misdemeanor charges, including two counts of allowing alcohol or drugs to minors at an open house party, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

