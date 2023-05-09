Plant City Fire Rescue driver accused of punching person in road rage incident

Daniel Varela, 51, was charged with burglary of conveyance with assault or battery.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Plant City Fire Rescue driver is accused of punching another person during a road rage incident Tuesday morning in Riverview, deputies say.

At around 6:15 a.m., law enforcement arrived at Highway 301 South and Big Bend Road after receiving a report of a road rage incident, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies say Varela cut off the person's car twice while driving, causing the person to brake.

The 51-year-old reportedly then got off his car at a stoplight and walked towards the person's car and punched him through the open window on the driver's side.

Authorities say the person tried to protect himself from Varela by rolling up the window, but the Plant City Fire Rrsce driver pulled on the glass and then the person got out of his car.

From there, the sheriff's office says they saw Varela continue to hit the person.

"The despicable conduct demonstrated by Varela is beyond unacceptable and will not be, under any circumstances, tolerated in our community," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "It is particularly egregious when a public servant, who is supposed to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens, engages in this behavior."