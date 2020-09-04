PLANT CITY, Fla. — He didn’t resist. He didn’t try to fight back.

But, police say an armed robber shot a gas station clerk anyway – while his hands were in the air.

Plant City police officers say the attacker was covered head to toe with a shirt, long pants, gloves and a black hat late Sunday night while holding up the Sunoco at 2911 James L. Redman Pkwy.

According to a news release, the clerk opened the cash register when he was “abruptly shot in the face.”

Police say he’s in the hospital in serious condition, and the person who shot him is still out there.

Anyone with information should call Det. Mark Dunnam at (813) 707-2233 or email mdunnam@plantcitypolice.com.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter