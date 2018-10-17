DADE CITY, Fla. – A Plant City man is accused of grabbing a deputy's Taser and using it against him.

A Pasco County sheriff's deputy stopped a minivan Tuesday on 10th Street near Pond Avenue because the license plate didn't match the vehicle.

The driver, 30-year-old Bryan Roque, ran out of the vehicle, around a home and then back to the van, according to deputies.

He tried to start re-start the vehicle -- but it didn't work, authorities say. It wasn't in gear and rolled in the deputy's vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say Roque then ran off and tried to force a woman from her car.

According to an arrest affidavit, a deputy chased him, and they got into a fight. During the scuffle, he grabbed the deputy’s Taser from its holster, according to law enforcement. Authorities say he also tried to steal the deputy's firearm.

Roque managed to fire the Taser but accidentally struck both himself and the deputy -- completing an electrical circuit and incapacitating both of them, according to an arrest affidavit.

Two people helped the deputy before another deputy arrived on the scene and deployed his Taser on Roque.

First responders took Roque to Florida Hospital Dade City for evaluation. Deputies then arrested him.

Roque is charged with robbery-carjacking, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated resisting an officer with violence, two counts of grand theft, depriving an officer of communication and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

His bond is listed at $240,000.

Roque’s criminal history dates back to 2007. It includes charges of grand theft, robbery and violation of probation, according to public records.

