Plant City police officer crashes into ditch, accused of drunk driving

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — An officer with the Plant City Police Department is accused of drunk driving on Saturday in Riverview after he drove off the road and crashed into a ditch, authorities say.

Gregory Nelsen was relieved of his duties following the single-car crash and was charged with driving under the influence, Plant City Police Department said in a news release.

Nelsen was driving at 5:07 p.m. on Riverview Drive and Van Fleet Road when he was on his way to an extra duty job and drove off the road ad crashed in a ditch, law enforcement says. He was not hurt during the crash.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reportedly arrived at the crash and determined that he appeared intoxicated.

"There is no excuse for anyone, let alone a police officer, to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while intoxicated," Plant City Police Chief James Bradford said in a statement. "Due to his actions, he must face the consequences of the decision he made. We are thankful that no citizen or the officer were hurt as a result of this incident."