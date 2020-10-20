Sheriff: Plant City sex offender charged with 75 counts of possessing child porn

Deputies said Christian Ramirez, 37, was one of 22 men arrested this month during Operation Social Bust.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Plant City man registered as a sex offender was arrested this month on charges of possessing child porn.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Christian Ramirez, 37, was one of 22 men arrested during Operation Social Bust. During the operation, the sheriff's office said the men "attempted to engage in sexual activity with an undercover detective posing as an underage girl or boy on social media."

Ramirez is one of two registered sex offenders arrested during the operation. Deputies said Ramirez believed he was talking to a 14-year-old online and drove to a location in Riverview to meet up with the teen for sex.

After his arrest, detectives got a search warrant for his cell phone. In it, investigators say they found 75 videos and photos of child pornography. The children are believed to be between the ages of 3 and 16 years old, according to law enforcement.

Ramirez, who had bonded out of jail, was arrested Tuesday morning. He faces 75 charges for possession of child pornography.

"As a father, I am disgusted by Christian Ramirez's actions. He is a perfect example of why we do these operations," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Some of these men repeatedly go online to prey on our children. This time, they just got caught. As parents, it is critical that we know who our children are talking to online and what websites they are visiting."

