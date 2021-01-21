Hillsborough County teacher charged with manslaughter in son's drowning death

Authorities say she left the child alone in a bathtub back in September at a home in Plant City.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area elementary school teacher has now been arrested after investigators say she left her young son unattended in a bathtub last fall, and the child died.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that deputies had arrested 23-year-old Yesica Boxtha of Plant City.

Boxtha, deputies say, fell asleep while her son was alone in the tub for an "unknown" amount of time on Sept. 5, 2020, at a home in Plant City. When she awoke and returned to the bathroom, deputies say she found the child unresponsive.

The child was taken to an area hospital but did not survive. The medical examiner's office determined drowning was the cause of death.

He was 8 months old, according to the Associated Press, citing a warrant filed by the sheriff's office.

"My heart grieves for this child, whose life was cut far too short as a result of this negligence," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "As a result of our investigation, Boxtha was arrested and charged with Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child."

Boxtha works as a teacher at Burney Elementary School in the Hillsborough County Public Schools system, the sheriff's office said.