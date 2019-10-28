POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Plant City woman has been charged for a crash that killed a man in Polk County.

Deputies say Sara Schibler, 39, was driving a two-seat side-by-side Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) along a sandy trail in a wooded area when the UTV went off the trail, hit a fence and overturned. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on the property of River Ranch Resort near Lake Wales.

Investigators say 46-year-old passenger Anthony Kunz was ejected during the crash, and the UTV landed on top of his chest.

According to law enforcement, Schibler tried to pull him out from under the UTV but couldn't. Authorities say she was impaired at the time.

Schibler was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail. She was charged with DUI Causing Death.

The investigation is still underway.

