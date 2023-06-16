Owner of pool company accused of scamming customers out of $300,000

David Greiner, 39, faces six counts of grand theft and three counts of moneys received by contractor, records show.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The owner of a pool and spa company in St. Petersburg was arrested and charged with multiple counts of grand theft in connection to pool remodeling that never happened, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives began investigating back on Dec. 9, 2022, after receiving a complaint from a customer who hired Platinum Pools and Spas LLC for detailing and remodeling an in-ground pool at a home, the sheriff's office explained in a news release. That person would end up paying Greiner a $40,668 down payment to begin the work, however, investigators say nothing ever started.

Greiner deposited the money into his bank account the same day but never showed up at the residence to begin working on the pool, authorities said. After seven months went by and the project never got underway, the customer requested their deposit back "due to lack of communication and no work being performed."

He never provided the refund, the sheriff's office reported.

After launching the investigation, detectives learned that eight additional complaints linked back to Platinum Pools and Spas LLC and Greiner. The sheriff's office said, in total, the customer lost about $311,329.

Detectives interviewed Greiner on June 15 regarding the complaints made against him to which he refused to take ownership or admit any wrongdoing, the sheriff's office explained in a news release.

'Greiner blamed the victims for being 'difficult and conspiring against him,'" authorities said.