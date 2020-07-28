Semi-pro football player wanted in connection with Ocala shooting

OCALA, Fla. — Zachariah Doster, a 23-year-old semi-professional football player, is wanted in connection with a July 11 shooting at the Ocala Regional Sportsplex.
The shooting happened after a game between the Central Florida Bulls and Tampa Bay Tigers. Doster plays for the Tigers.
Video lead detectives to Doster. The video shows a man firing a gun in the direction of the referees and other bystanders, according to police.
Doster is not in custody but is facing charges of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in public.
- Car of missing St. Petersburg woman, daughter seen in Tennessee
- Florida reports incorrect child COVID-19 rates amid debate over reopening schools
- Florida is in the cone of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine
- State Attorney's Office: Man illegally detained Black teen on his way to basketball practice
- Did you get a weird seed packet in the mail? Don't open it: Here's what to do
- GOP unveils 'HEALS' Act with another round of $1,200 stimulus checks
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter