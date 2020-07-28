Semi-pro football player wanted in connection with Ocala shooting

Zachariah Doster, 23, plays for the Tampa Bay Tigers.

OCALA, Fla. — Zachariah Doster, a 23-year-old semi-professional football player, is wanted in connection with a July 11 shooting at the Ocala Regional Sportsplex.

The shooting happened after a game between the Central Florida Bulls and Tampa Bay Tigers. Doster plays for the Tigers.

Video lead detectives to Doster. The video shows a man firing a gun in the direction of the referees and other bystanders, according to police.

Doster is not in custody but is facing charges of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in public.

