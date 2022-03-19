Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Tampa

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m., according to police.

TAMPA, Fla. — One person is dead and two others are injured after an early morning shooting Saturday in Tampa.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department responded to a shooting just after 1 a.m. off of N. 28th Street.

At the scene, one person was found dead and two others were transported to local hospitals, police say. Their conditions are unknown.

There is an ongoing investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers or call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.