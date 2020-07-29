CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 63-year-old woman in northeast Charlotte back on July 26.
According to police, 63-year-old Wilma Jean Petty was reportedly picking up her granddaughter from an 11-year-old’s birthday party when she was struck by a stray bullet from people who were not invited to the party.
“She was just like a mother, I didn’t call her Ms. Wilma,” Robert Gaddy said. “We all called her mom.
Police said Petty was waiting outside while someone went inside to get her a plate of food from the party.
“Someone knows what happened,” said John Cleghorn, the pastor of Calwell Presbyterian Church.
CMPD said there is a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who can give police a tip that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Petty's death.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
