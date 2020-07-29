Police said Wilma Petty was waiting outside while someone went inside to get her a plate of food from the party.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 63-year-old woman in northeast Charlotte back on July 26.

According to police, 63-year-old Wilma Jean Petty was reportedly picking up her granddaughter from an 11-year-old’s birthday party when she was struck by a stray bullet from people who were not invited to the party.

“She was just like a mother, I didn’t call her Ms. Wilma,” Robert Gaddy said. “We all called her mom.

“Someone knows what happened,” said John Cleghorn, the pastor of Calwell Presbyterian Church.

CMPD said there is a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who can give police a tip that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Petty's death.

Robert Gaddy considered Wilma Petty a mother figure. Wilma was shot and killed outside of the party he threw for his 11-year-old son, while picking up her granddaughter. He says he almost didn’t have the party bc of covid, but decided to do something small. MORE on @wcnc at 4/5p pic.twitter.com/qJNzPR0GeG — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) July 29, 2020

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.