ST PAUL, Minn. — Police say a man who was shot and injured in St. Paul Sunday evening has died. His 4-year-old child was also shot and injured.

Close friends identify the man who died as 23-year-old Jeriko Boykin. They describe him as a stay-at-home dad who was taking care of two children, an infant and the 4-year-old who was shot.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of Wabasha Street South in St. Paul at around 5:15 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an overturned vehicle with two victims inside.

Boykin was found inside the car with a gunshot wound to his head. He was unconscious but breathing. His 4-year-old had a gunshot wound in his foot.

"This shooting affected the most innocent among us," Sergeant Mike Ernster said. "A small child."

A neighbor tells KARE 11's Lou Raguse they heard about eight gunshots and ran out of the house to discover the SUV upside down.

Boykin's death marks the city's 23rd homicide of the year. There have been 124 victims of gun violence in St. Paul this year, including this incident. His friends call the recent explosion of violence in the Capitol City "ridiculous," and say people need to put the guns down.

They have created a memorial to Boykin at the shooting scene.

Friends have created a memorial for Jeriko Boykin, who died Monday after being shot over the weekend.

A check of Boykin's criminal record reveals a number of convictions from assault with a dangerous weapon to DWI and driving after revocation. At the time of his death he had pending charges of driving after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, not having a child properly restrained in a vehicle and possession of firearms by a felon.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting or the gunman's identity to call 651-266-5650.