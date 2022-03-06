Tampa police charge 2 adults, 1 teen in connection to 2021 fatal shooting

All three people linked to the death of 22-year-old Lance Henry James, Jr. were already in jail for previous offenses, according to law enforcement.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department has charged three people in connection to a deadly shooting that happened back in June 2021.

Police say they arrested Raphael Tyree Thomas and Tyrone James Ellison, both 23 years old, along with 17-year-old Donte Moses Turner for the death of a man who was found shot in a car on I-275.

Investigators say the call came in just before 11:30 p.m. June 6, 2021, on the southbound side of I-275 at Busch Boulevard. Tampa Fire Rescue, Florida Highway Patrol and the police department all responded to what was originally reported as a crash.

Officers say arrived to find a 2015 blue Dodge with multiple bullet holes resting against the center concrete guardrail. The driver, 22-year-old Lance Henry James, Jr., was found suffering from a gunshot to the upper body, according to police.

According to the agency, James was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

While continuing to investigate almost a year later, detectives say they developed probable cause that linked the two men and the teen to the shooting.

Here's a breakdown of the charges all three are facing:

Raphael Tyree Thomas

Thomas was already in jail in Sumter County on charges of murder and aggravated battery with a firearm stemming from last June. He has now been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree and shooting into a vehicle.

Tyrone James Ellison, Jr.

The 23-year-old was also already in jail on unrelated firearm possession warrants but now has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree and shooting into a vehicle.

Dontae Moses Turner