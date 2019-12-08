Police in West Palm Beach on Monday arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Largo over the weekend.

On Saturday, Largo police said Anthony Richard Williams robbed the Wells Fargo on Jasper Street in Largo.

Williams is also facing more felony charges after police said he rammed West Palm Beach police cruisers with a stolen car.

