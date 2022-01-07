Police arrest man accused of choking, beating Miami-Dade woman in public

Aaron Quinones is at the Miami-Dade County Jail on a $250,000 bond, charged with attempted murder.

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he choked and beat a woman at a bus stop in Miami.

The 26-year-old woman was waiting for a bus when Aaron Quinones, 27, approached her from behind and began to choke her with a shoelace, a news release from the Miami-Dade Police Department reports.

Police say when the woman tried to defend herself against Quinones, he started to beat her repeatedly.

A bystander was able to step in and stop the attack, police report. Authorities say Quinones ran away and was later found and arrested.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and treated the woman for any injuries, according to the police department. As of now, the woman's identity or her condition has not been released.