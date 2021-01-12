Police arrest teen in connection to shooting that killed 13-year-old boy in Tampa

13-year-old Ty'Quan Johnson was rushed to the hospital where he died on Thanksgiving.

Police say they've made an arrest in connection to a shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy in Tampa.

According to authorities, a 16-year-old teen was charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing Ty'Quan Johnson.

At around 4:42 p.m. on Nov. 23, police say Johnson was shot outside the Lee Davis Community Center near East 26th Avenue and North 22nd Street following an argument. Johnson would be rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead two days later on Thanksgiving.

Investigators say, with the help of video, witnesses and several tips, they were able to charge the 16-year-old with Johnson's murder.

According to police, the teen was already in custody for three felony charges that stemmed from another shooting that happened in early November.