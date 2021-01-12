x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police arrest teen in connection to shooting that killed 13-year-old boy in Tampa

13-year-old Ty'Quan Johnson was rushed to the hospital where he died on Thanksgiving.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from Dec. 1.

Police say they've made an arrest in connection to a shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy in Tampa.

According to authorities, a 16-year-old teen was charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing Ty'Quan Johnson

At around 4:42 p.m. on Nov. 23, police say Johnson was shot outside the Lee Davis Community Center near East 26th Avenue and North 22nd Street following an argument. Johnson would be rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead two days later on Thanksgiving.

Investigators say, with the help of video, witnesses and several tips, they were able to charge the 16-year-old with Johnson's murder. 

According to police, the teen was already in custody for three felony charges that stemmed from another shooting that happened in early November. 

Police say, despite the teen's arrest, the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-837-TIPS.

In Other News

AG Moody, Sheriff Judd say they won't let flash mob store robberies overrun Florida