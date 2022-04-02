Police: Arrest warrant out for Bradenton teen accused of shooting, injuring minor

The minor was transported to All Children's Hospital and is currently stable but in critical condition.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is searching for a teen they say shot and injured a minor Friday evening.

At around 7 p.m., officers responded to the area off of 19th Street Court E. on reports of a shooting.

Police found a minor with multiple gunshot wounds once on scene, the police department indicated. The boy was transported to All Children's Hospital and is currently stable but in critical condition.

Detectives say they were able to identify 15-year-old Eugene Willaims as the shooter. He was last seen in a white Infiniti sedan.

An arrest warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon has been issued for the teen who is considered armed and dangerous.