TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police say they have issued an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old on attempted murder charges.

Police say the teen shot another person at Fat Boy Grocery Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said the shooter walked past an 18-year-old and into the store. Then, he pulled out a gun, walked out of the store and shot the 18-year-old twice, according to police.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, officers said. Police say he is expected to survive.

Police said the shooter left the scene and had a young boy with him.

The teen is now wanted on attempted murder charges, but police say they have not been able to find him. The shooting was not random, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with any information that could help identify and locate the shooter is asked to contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

