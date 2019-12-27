DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Police Department is reaching out to the public for help finding a woman who may have been abducted by a man.

According to the news release, investigators believe a man physically forced the woman into a light blue or silver Hyundai Sonata around 4:42 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Keech Street and Avery Street.

The Hyundai is believed to be between the model year 2009 to 2014 and was last seen driving north on North Keech Street.

Investigators are still working to identify the man and woman and are not sure if the man and woman know each other or who owns the Hyundai.

The woman has been described as an African American in her late teens or early 20's. She has long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a white shirt, black pants and pink and white tennis shoes.

The man is described as an African American in his late teens or early 20's who is believed to be around 5'6" tall. He has a short afro-style haircut and was last seen wearing a black Adidas T-shirt with black track pants and all-white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective David Dinardi at (386) 671-5129.

