Police: ‘Be on the Lookout’ alert issued for parents of Oxford shooting suspect

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A “Be on the Lookout” alert has been issued for Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School shooting suspect.

This alert comes after Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald filed involuntary manslaughter charges against both parents Friday.

Detectives from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office attempted to arrest the Crumbleys, but their attorney reached out to police saying that the Crumbleys were not responding to her attempts to contact them.

However, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says it is not aware that the couple had any intentions of returning to be arraigned.

"If they are, it's news to us," Undersheriff Mike McCabe told ABC News, saying authorities still don't know where the couple is.

U.S. Marshals have also stated they have adopted the case of the search for the Crumbleys in a Twitter post Friday evening.

The US Marshals have adopted the case of the search for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford HS (Mich.) shooter. The USMS Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team is working in conjunction with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on the search. — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) December 3, 2021

The Crumbleys were supposed to surrender at 2 p.m. but have not yet surrendered, ABC News is reporting.

Police say the Crumbleys may be driving a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with the license plate number DQG 5203. Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4911.

“We have our Fugitive Apprehension Team, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service and others actively looking for them and have every expectation we’ll have them in custody soon,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges. They cannot run from their part in this tragedy.”

The attorneys for the Crumbleys, Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, released a statement Friday about their disappearance:

"On Thursday night we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss this matter and to advise her that James and Jennifer Crumbley would be turning themselves in to be arraigned. Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges. The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports."

McDonald detailed a timeline of the events leading up to the deadly shooting, including that James purchased the gun for the alleged shooter and that Jennifer referred to the gun as his “new Christmas present.”

McDonald also revealed that on the morning of the shooting, a disturbing note with graphic drawings was found on the suspect’s desk. When the school urged Jennifer and James to take him home, McDonald says they refused and sent the suspect back to class.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. later that day.

The shooting earlier this week left four people dead and seven others injured, including a teacher.

