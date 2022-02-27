Police: Bicyclist left with serious injuries after hit-and-run crash in St. Petersburg

There is no information on the car involved in the crash, as of now.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A bicyclist was sent to the hospital Sunday morning after being hit by a car in St. Petersburg, a spokesperson from the police department explains.

A person riding a bike was hit by an unidentified car which led to serious injuries, according to police. They are now at Bayfront Health receiving treatment.

There is no information on the car involved in the crash, as of now.

38th Avenue North at 78th Street North is shut down while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.