Police chase utility truck dragging stolen ATM in Lake City

The drivers of the stolen vehicle used it to rip the ATM from its foundation near an Ameris Bank drive-thru.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Two people ripped an ATM out of an Ameris Bank drive-thru using a stolen utility vehicle before running away into nearby woods, according to Lake City police.

In a news release, the Lake City Police Department explained the robbery happened early in the morning on Friday. Police arrived on the scene and found tire drag marks on the asphalt leading through the Lake City Mall parking lot.

Following the direction of the marks, police say they saw a white utility truck dragging an ATM behind it as it headed north.

When an officer tried to stop the truck, two people got out of the truck and ran into a heavily wooded area for cover, according to the release.

The LCPD said the two suspects are still on the run and they are investigating the robbery with the help of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, The Florida Highway Patrol and the Duval County Sheriff’s Office.