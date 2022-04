Two people were in a parking lot having an argument when shots were fired, officers explain.

TAMPA, Fla. — A person was shot and killed in a parking lot of a club Sunday morning in Tampa, police report.

Around 1:50 a.m., officers with the Tampa Police Department responded to a call at Scores Gentleman's Club at 2310 N Dale Mabry Highway.

Police say two people were in the parking lot and were in an argument when shots were fired. One person was killed at the scene.