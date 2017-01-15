PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies responded to a call about a shooting incident around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday at a house located at 11439 60th Terrace North in Seminole.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children responded to the scene to investigate after a 17-year-old victim was reported with a gunshot wound from a handgun, along with three other male juveniles.

The victim was sent to be treated at the Bayfront Medical Hospital.

17-year-old Jacob McMann told deputies that the shooting happened as a result of a home invasion robbery attempt and that the juveniles did not know who shot the victim.

After detectives had an opportunity to talk to the juvenile witnesses, it was discovered that the teens had been smoking marijuana and McMann was playing with the handgun when he accidentally pulled the trigger.

Deputies also discovered that the gun used was reported as stolen following a home burglary in the area on December 9. McMann was also on probation for possession of a controlled substance, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

McMann has been charged with multiple charges, including delinquent possession of a gun and ammunition, negligence, resisting arrest via obstruction, and a felony count of violation of probation.

Detectives are investigating for further details.

