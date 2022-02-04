Police: Eckerd College student arrested after making threats to kill

Police say they weren't able to find a gun in his room or car, but investigators learned the student had bought a gun earlier in the day.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a college student Thursday who officers say made threats to kill another person.

At 3 p.m., police were notified that Eli Johnson, 23, made threatening statements through voice mail and texts to a person off-campus, a media alert from the police department reports.

Johnson, who's a student at Eckerd College, also reportedly threatened an act of violence at school.

Police were then contacted.

Campus security was able to find Johnson in his dorm room and waited until officers arrived, the alert explains. The college student swallowed pills and was transported to the hospital to be medically cleared before being Baker Acted.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with one count of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.