Police: Fake doctor arrested for performing medical procedures, raping woman

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida man is behind bars after police say he claimed to be a cosmetic surgeon to a woman before performing procedures and allegedly raping her.

According to Miami Beach Police, Brody Moazzeni, 35, was introduced to the woman through a mutual friend and told her he was a cosmetic surgeon. He also claimed to be a gynecologist and convinced the woman into having a pelvic exam.

The woman would later receive injections from Moazzeni which led to swelling, an arrest report says.

The report adds that Moazzeni also gave the woman an unknown drug which made her "lose her inhibitions," and that's when he allegedly had intercourse with the woman.

Investigators say they discovered Moazzeni did not have a license to practice any medical procedures in the state of Florida. He was taken into custody and police say they also discovered fake certificates and a metal object he used to perform the pelvic exam.

According to the report, Moazzeni claimed the sex was consensual and that the metal object was used by the woman.

Moazzeni faces charges of practicing medicine without a license, dispensing drugs without a license, and sexual battery.