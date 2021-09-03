Police: Florida inmates beat up man accused in girl's torture death

MIAMI — Authorities say five South Florida inmates beat up an accused child killer as he slept because “of the nature of his pending charges.”
They've been charged with battery by a detainee for the March 1 attack on 53-year-old Jorge Barahona. A report says he suffered bruises and a nosebleed.
Barahona is accused of killing his adopted 10-year-old daughter Nubia Barahona in February 2011. Investigators said she and her twin brother Victor were tortured for months.
Her body was found soaked with chemicals in the back of her father’s truck along an interstate.
Last year, Carmen Barahona pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges.
- Tampa police officer killed in wrong-way crash on I-275
- Need a COVID vaccine? Tampa's FEMA site has hundreds of them
- Jury selection to begin Tuesday morning in Chauvin trial unless court of appeals intervenes
- Sex offender on the run for 21 years lived under fake name in Pasco County, US Marshals say
- WrestleMania 37 tickets go on sale March 16, WWE announces
- What to know as Derek Chauvin becomes the first officer tried in George Floyd's death
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter