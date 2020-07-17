Police: Florida probation officer used phone to video up a woman's dress

Tampa police said Darius Brantley was seen on Walmart surveillance cameras using a phone to take videos of a woman without her consent.

TAMPA, Fla — A probation officer is accused of using a phone to take videos up a woman's dress.

Officers said he walked up behind her and used his phone to get videos from up her dress, twice. When the woman noticed Brantley, they locked eyes and he walked away, police said.

The woman called the police once Brantley left the store, according to investigators. A Walmart loss prevention officer was able to see Brantley get into his car and give police his license plate number.

Police were also able to get surveillance video from Walmart that shows Brantley taking the videos and three colored still pictures of her.

Brantley works for the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and is a probation officer.

