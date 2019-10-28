ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A well-known pastor and radio host was found dead in his home after being accused of sexually abusing a girl for years, CBS affiliate WKMG reports.
Rev. Bryan Fulwider, 59, was known for being a co-host of the radio show, "Friends Talking Faith with The Three Wise Guys" on WMFE.
After Fulwider was arrested on Oct. 1, the show was put on pause. He was accused of sexual battery of a person under the age of 18 by someone in a position of custodial authority.
Records show the abuse happened at church, in cars, hotel rooms and during church trips.
Fulwider's bail was set at $700,000, which he posted under conditional release.
His official cause of death is expected to be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.
