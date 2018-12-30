Two sisters accused of beating a 3-year-old to death after he took a cupcake from the kitchen are set to go on trial this week.

Glenndria Morris and LaShirley Morris are each charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree in the death of Kejuan Mason.

On October 21, 2017, police were called to a home on Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta, where they found paramedics performing CPR on the boy.

According to police, Glenndria Morris -- the boy's guardian -- first told officers that the boy choked on a cupcake. The police report states she then changed her story, saying that the boy choked on a cupcake, but it had been removed and he appeared OK. Then, she said, he went to sleep. When they check on him, he was unresponsive and they called 911.

Paramedics told police that it appeared the 3-year-old had not been breathing for a while. The child was transported to Atlanta Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The police report states, "From what I observed the house was infested with roaches."

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Officer later determined that the boy died of blunt force trauma.

The boy had bruises all over his body, including his legs, back, chest, buttocks, arm, and head, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

Police arrested Glenddria Morrris and her sister, LaShirley. According to the indictment, the sisters repeatedly struck the 3-year-old with a baseball bat and spanked him on his bottom for taking a cupcake from the kitchen.

Last summer, a judge denied Glenndria Morris' request to lower her bond from $200,000 to between $50,000 and $75,000. At that hearing, the boy's grandmother made a tearful plea to the judge not to reduce the bond.

"She told me out of her mouth before I got the autopsy back that he had been beaten about the cupcake," she said.

The district attorney's office said last January that a loophole had allowed the sisters to be granted bond after their arrest.

Their trial is scheduled to begin on January 3.