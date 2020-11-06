Police: Homeless man arrested for arson after starting two fires

The police department says a three-unit building and a chair were set on fire.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs Police arrested Jon Cole Howard, 32, Wednesday after they say he was responsible for setting two fires.

Police responded to 715 Dodecanese Blvd. around 5:00 a.m. to assist fire rescue with a "suspicious structure fire to a business." The building holds three units that were covered with a fumigation pest control tent at the time.

The tent was intentionally set on fire causing damage to it and the building sustained smoke damage, according to the police.

While working the scene, a person told officers that there was another fire in the parking lot of 210 Dodecanese Blvd., where police and fire units found a large wooden chair on fire, according to a release.

Detectives say they conducted an investigation and determined Howard was responsible for the fires.

Police noted Howard is homeless. He now faces charges for arson and criminal mischief.

