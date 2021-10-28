Police identify body found in Tampa house set to be demolished

Authorities have ruled the woman's death as a homicide.

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found last month inside a Tampa home that was set to be demolished.

According to police, Linda Harris, 90, was found by construction workers who were conducting a walk-through of the home located in the area of North 18th Street and East Sligh Avenue.

Harris had suffered from upper body trauma, according to police. Her death had been determined to be a homicide.