A man has been arrested after Jacksonville police say he gruesomely killed his roommate's girlfriend in a Southside apartment last week.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Markas Fishburne, 25, with 2nd-degree murder, tampering with evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

RELATED: Man enters Southside apartment, finds large amounts of blood, police go in, find dead woman

According to an arrest report, Fishburne's roommate called JSO around 1 p.m. Friday to report that he just walked into his home at Green Tree Place Apartments to find large amounts of blood.

- FISHBURNE, MARKAS DANE

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Police arrived at 9480 Princeton Square Blvd. S. and found a woman dead inside the apartment.

The roommate told police he smelled bleach, as if someone was trying to clean up the blood, and said he noticed his handgun was missing.

The police report states that when police walked through the residence they observed large amounts of blood in the living room, a large amount of bleach in the hallway and what appeared to be a bloody handprint in the carpet.

The arrest report suggests that a knife or cutting instrument was involved in the incident.

Police say it's believed that the woman they found is the girlfriend of the roomate who called police, "however, unfortunately, the way, the manner the body was inside the apartment, we have not been able to identify the body," police said during a news conference. "There was definitely a struggle and a large amount of blood inside. It's definitely foul play."

Fishburne was located and detained at the Jacksonville Greyhound Bus terminal, just prior to boarding a bus destined for Indiana.

Fishburne was brought to the Police Memorial Building and booked.

A handgun was also found, but police say it was never discharged.

Digging Deeper:

According to previous arrest records, Fishburne was arrested for domestic battery at that same residence on Dec. 12.

The report states he was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with his father. He was released the next day on probation.