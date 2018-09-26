TAMPA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of N. 40th street and River Grove Drive in Tampa.

Officers were dispatched to a call of "shots heard" around 4:41 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

The victim has not been identified yet.

No further information has been released by law enforcement. Detectives are on scene combing through evidence.

Stay with 10News as this story develops.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP