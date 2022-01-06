Police investigate overnight shooting in Sarasota

Officers are looking for information on who shot a man just after midnight on Thursday.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot just after midnight Thursday in Sarasota. Now, they're asking for help in finding the person responsible.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Way, near Washington Boulevard.

Investigators say they're following numerous leads, but do not have anyone in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.