Police investigate roadway shooting in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning roadway shooting.

At approximately 3:09 a.m., police responded to the area of U.S. Highway 19 N and Bryan Dairy Road after several officers heard gunshots from the area, the police department explains.

Officers were reportedly able to locate a car stopped in the road with damage consistent with a shooting once they arrived at the scene.

The occupants from the car were found nearby, police report. The passenger had non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to identify everyone involved in the shooting.

Southbound U.S. Highway 19 Frontage, between 126th Avenue and Bryan Dairy Road, is closed while police investigate.