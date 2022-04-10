Police investigate 'suspicious death' in St. Petersburg

There's no information on how the man died, as of now.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was found dead Sunday morning in St. Petersburg, police report.

At 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a man bleeding on Melrose Avenue S, west of Dr. Martin Luther King Street.

Once at the scene, police say they found a man dead. They are currently still processing the scene, and the man hasn't been identified.

There's no information on how the man died, as of now.

Melrose Avenue S is closed between Dr. Martin Luther King Street and 11th Street while police investigate.