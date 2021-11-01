x
Police investigate Tampa Heights homicide

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.
TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department needs your help solving a Sunday night homicide in the Tampa Heights area. 

Officers say they were called out to a "subject down" just before 11 a.m. in the 300 block of North Morgan Street.

When they arrived, officers found a dead Black man with upper body trauma, according to a press release. Detectives are working to develop leads in the case. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.

