Police investigate Tampa Heights homicide

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department needs your help solving a Sunday night homicide in the Tampa Heights area.

Officers say they were called out to a "subject down" just before 11 a.m. in the 300 block of North Morgan Street.

When they arrived, officers found a dead Black man with upper body trauma, according to a press release. Detectives are working to develop leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.

