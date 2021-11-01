Police investigate Tampa Heights homicide

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department needs your help solving a Sunday night homicide in the Tampa Heights area.
Officers say they were called out to a "subject down" just before 11 a.m. in the 300 block of North Morgan Street.
When they arrived, officers found a dead Black man with upper body trauma, according to a press release. Detectives are working to develop leads in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.
- Police arrest Tampa Bay man seen carrying Pelosi's lectern
- Doctors think Florida has more COVID-19 variant cases than we know of
- 'We've gotta stand by our elderly folks': DeSantis says seniors remain priority for COVID vaccine
- COVID-19 doses distributed at Tampa church as part of pilot program
- Is Twitter violating President Trump's right to free speech? Expert says no
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter