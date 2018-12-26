CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police officers were responding to a welfare check when a suspect opened fire on them, according to law enforcement.

Police had been called to check on the welfare of Annie Vann, 33, who police say had contacted a family member, telling them her boyfriend was "beating her up" and messaging them on Facebook, "Help, call 911, he has a gun."

The message also reportedly included the address of the incident near the intersection of Gulf to Bay Blvd. and San Remo Ave. S.

When police responded to the address around 2:26 a.m. and were talking to Vann, police say Wayne Falana Jr., 35, approached officers from behind and started opening fire on them.

Police say Falana shot at multiple officers and one was shot in the foot. That officer was treated at the scene on Gulf to Bay Boulevard.

Wayne Falana is pictured, who is accused of shooting at officers before being shot down by police.

Clearwater Police Department

Falana is accused of running towards the front of the location and shooting through the front glass door before running into the road still holding the firearm.

Officers shot back at Falana in the road, hitting him multiple times. Falana was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Vann left the scene while officers returned fire with Falana. She was located Wednesday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at (727) 562-4317. Police also have released photos of the firearm used by Falana.

Clearwater Police Department

The four officers will be placed on paid administrative leave while a further investigation is done, as per officer protocol.

