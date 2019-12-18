PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park police continue to look for a motorcyclist they said almost hit an officer as he was driving by and subsequently dragged the officer across several lanes of traffic after they tried to stop him.

Police said the incident happened near a construction zone along 118th Avenue near US Highway 19 North after the officer tried to stop the motorcyclist they say was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist listened at first and started to move to the side of the road, but then started the motorcycle and sped towards the officer, almost hitting him, according to police.

Police said the officer reached for the man to try to grab him from the motorcycle, instead the motorcyclist dragged across several lanes of 118th Avenue.

The motorcyclist continued to drive off and was last seen driving north on US Highway 19 North towards Frontage Road from Bryan Dairy and 118th Avenue North.

The officer was sent to the hospital with injuries to his upper body. He continues to rest at home after he was released.

The motorcyclist has been described as a white man who was wearing a black jacket, black helmet, and khaki pants. The motorcycle was described as a black sport bike with a stretched swing arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinellas Park Police Department at (727) 369-7864. Tippers can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward at (800) 873-8477.

