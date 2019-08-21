CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are looking for a man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods and threatening an employee with a bat.

Police said an employee at the store at 26583 US 19 N, saw a man putting items into a clear plastic trash bag as he walked around the store. Officer said when the man realized he was being watched, he grabbed a 31-inch wooden bat from a shelf and headed toward the exit.

Officers said the man threatened a store employee with the bat as the man was trying to leave. The employee told officers he thought he was going to be attacked.

The man, who officers say may have been wearing an Ed Hardy brand jacket, left the store in an older model teal-color Toyota Camry with an unknown temporary tag.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

