Man accused of shooting, killing woman in Bradenton arrested

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was arrested just after midnight Sunday after police say he shot a woman to death while she was inside her car.

At 9:26 p.m. Saturday, emergency communications received a call from a woman saying someone was pointing a gun at her, a news release from the Bradenton Police Department explains.

The call was abruptly ended and the caller couldn't be reached again.

Minutes later, when police officers arrived at the scene of where the call was made, they found Sherline White, 53, dead inside her car, according to the police department.

The car was reportedly shot multiple times, and there were a lot of shell casings found on the front porch of a nearby house.

Police say they were able to connect Albert Wilcox, 41, to the shooting and issued a warning to be on the lookout for him.

Wilcox was later apprehended just after midnight by the Glades County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested and charged with one count of murder with a firearm.

While Wilcox awaits his transfer back to Manatee County, he's being held at Glades County Detention Center.