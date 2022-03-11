Police: Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Tampa apartment complex

The investigation is still ongoing.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this year that took place outside a Tampa apartment complex.

According to police, at 2 p.m. on January 3, 2022, a man was driving near the entrance of Riviera Apartments located near Rio Bravo Court and Riverhills Drive. Witnesses told authorities that at that moment a second car pulled next to the man before gunfire was exchanged.

When officers arrived they say the man was found dead with several shell casings on the roadway.

Investigators would learn through witnesses that a red car was driving behind the man before the shooting happened. Video surveillance would show that red car in the area for several minutes prior to the incident, according to law enforcement.

Authorities say one of the cameras was able to give detectives a glimpse of the man who was sitting in the passenger side of the red car. That man was later identified as 20-year-old Xavier Felton.