Police: Man dies after he and another person were abused for 'no apparent reason'

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man who abused two other people, killing one, for "no apparent reason."

Detectives say they found Timothy Pearson, 54, unconscious on February 12 in Bradenton. Pearson went into cardiac arrest and was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital, according to the report.

While he was there, doctors discovered Pearson had a brain bleed, fractured hip and other traumatic injuries, the sheriff's office says. He was then taken to Blake Medical Center as a trauma alert, according to the report.

Pearson died two days after he was found, deputies say.

Detectives say they went to the home where Pearson had been living as part of their investigation and met Edgardo Romero Jr., 40, and another man there.

While they were there doing interviews, investigators say they learned Romero had battered the other man over several days. Deputies say they then learned Romero had done the same to Pearson.

Deputies arrested Romero for aggravated battery and felony violation of parole.

Then, investigators say they got video from a business that showed Romero dragging Pearson by the feet toward the area where he was found unconscious.

Detectives say during their investigation they found out Romero would often abuse Pearson and the other person involved in the case "for no apparent reason."

Romaro is charged with second-degree murder.