Man accused of trying to hit woman with car in Tampa; instead crashes into business

The 31-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal mischief and battery.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was arrested Tuesday morning after Tampa police say he drove his SUV into a South Tampa business.

And he didn't do it for no reason, the police department explained. Pavel Alex Terentev, 31, reportedly attempted to hit a woman standing outside the business.

At around 8 a.m., officers arrived at a business at 3201 S. Dale Mabry Highway to find a blue GMC smashed through the front window. Terentev, the driver, was still at the business with a woman when police arrived.

The woman, who knew the 31-year-old, told law enforcement that they had been fighting all day, even in St. Petersburg before heading over to Tampa.

Police say the woman claimed Terentev punched her in the face before she got out of the car to unlock the business for the day. Because of the fight, the woman said he positioned the SUV in a way to hit her, the agency explained.

She then reportedly ran out of the way, causing Terentev to drive the SUV through the front window of the business.

No one was inside of the business at the time of the incident, and no one was injured from the crash. Officers said Terentev and the woman only had injuries from the fighting.